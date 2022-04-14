Hawke's Bay has 357 new cases and 11 in hospital

Hawke's Bay has 357 new Covid cases today and 11 in hospital. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay has 357 new Covid cases today and 11 in hospital.

Nationally there are 9563 new community cases of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health reported a further 16 Covid-related deaths, with 528 people in hospital with the virus, including 28 in intensive care.

These deaths all occurred over the past 13 days, including 12 in the past two days. This takes the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 547.

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

Two of these people were aged in their 60s, six in their 70s, four in their 80s, and four over 90.

Five were from the Auckland region, four from Waikato, two from Bay of Plenty, one from Lakes DHB area, one from MidCentral, one from Whanganui and two people were from Canterbury.

"This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts are with them. Out of respect, we will be making no further comment," the ministry said in a statement.