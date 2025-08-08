Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay has 1200 fewer jobs filled than a year ago: Stats NZ

By
Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read

Hawke’s Bay had a drop of 1.6% (or 1278 jobs) when it came to the number of jobs filled in June 2025 compared to June 2024. Photo / Getty

Hawke’s Bay has 1200 fewer jobs filled than a year ago, new data from Stats NZ has revealed.

A recruitment manager says “there has been a reduction in jobs” due to a combination of factors, which is making looking for work more competitive.

One Hawke’s Bay woman says she has

