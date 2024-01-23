Many communities are still doing it tough as they deal with how life has changed following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Almost a million dollars of funding has been allocated by Te Whatu Ora and the Regional Public Service Commission to support the health and wellbeing of Hawke’s Bay communities recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle.

The partnership between the two organisations has resulted in 75 groups awarded community well-being and hauora grants following a call for grant applications late last year.

The funding was earmarked for community health and well-being initiatives with successful applicants applying for funds towards activities such as local community events, cultural and spiritual wellness retreats, wellness resources and facilitating weekly meals to impacted communities.

Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay psychologist Dr Frances Oliver says for many living in the region, their hauora was deeply shaken.

“It was a traumatic event that continues to impact people, and these opportunities to focus on well-being will make life a little brighter, and a little easier,” Oliver says.

Hawke’s Bay Regional public service commissioner Karen Bartlett says the grants committee, made up of members from Te Whatu Ora, Te Aka Whai Ora, Department of Internal Affairs and Regional Recovery Agency, had a tough job of assessing who would receive money from the fund.

“From the outset when Te Whatu Ora pledged funding for community well-being and hauora grants, our team’s commitment was to ensure a smooth process so that applying for support wasn’t onerous, and applicants were not waiting weeks to be advised of the outcome.”

“There was an overwhelming number of applications, showing how great the need is. It was heart-warming to read the innovative ways groups and communities are wanting to come together, to stay connected and support each other as they recover.

“It was equally pleasing to learn that funding has been spread far and wide across the rohe with applications received from all impacted areas,” Bartlett says.

The grant recipients are:

Central Hawke’s Bay

Ihorei Limited – Wānanga for kaumātua and rangatahi

EPIC – Counselling workshops

STAROS – Workshop for volunteers

Pūkare cards roll-out into Central Hawke’s Bay schools

Kapa haka wānanga and recording for kura and kōhanga

Pōrangahau flood response – Contribution towards community events

Mataweka marae

Tamatea Arikini kapa haka

Foto Iwi – Online digital media workshops for rangatahi

Pōrangahau Māori Committee – Community event and breakfast sessions

Whiria Te Rangatahi Charitable Youth Trust - Pōrangahau

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council – anniversary events

Rural Support Trust (Hawke’s Bay wide)

Mates 4 Life (Hawke’s Bay wide)

Hawke’s Bay Fruit Growers Association (Hawke’s Bay wide)

Napier

Taradale Anglican Church – Community lunches for elderly

Citizens Advice Bureau – Volunteer Support

STAROS – workshop for volunteers

Radio Hawke’s Bay – entertainment evening

Atea a Rangi Educational Trust

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Manawa Ora on behalf of Awatoto and Brookfields Communities

Ekalesia Kelisiano Tuvalu-Tokelau community event

Inside Out – diversity and inclusion fun day

Napier City Council – anniversary events

Rural Support Trust (Hawke’s Bay wide)

Mates 4 Life (Hawke’s Bay wide)

Hawke’s Bay Fruit Growers Association (Hawke’s Bay wide)

Hastings

Esk Valley Station – Community day

Ngati Pārau Hapu – Community day

STAROS – Workshop for volunteers

Congregation of Christian Church of Samoa – Cultural and spiritual wellness day

(funds held by Hastings District Council)

Kapa haka wānanga and recording for kura and kōhanga

Te Kaha Rangatahi Charitable Trust

Nevertheless Trust

Waikare Complex on behalf of Waikare and Putorino Communities

Foto Iwi – Online digital media workshops for rangatahi

Bay View Community Charitable Trust – Community events

Pakowhai Community events (funds held by Taradale Anglican Church)

Mangaroa Marae wānanga

Eclision – Artistic Expression Halls events

Timi Kara Marae

Kereru School

Moteo Marae

Radio Hawke’s Bay – Entertainment evening

Sea Sisters Foundation for Hukarere College Girls

Leadership programme in Eskdale and Puketapu Schools

WOWbeing Limited – holiday programme for impacted tamariki

Atea Rangi Education Trust

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Cape Coast Community Group (funds held by Hastings District Council)

Waikoau Community (funds held by Hastings District Council)

Streets, beats and eats – Hawke’s Bay Multicultural Association

Te Hiwa a Maahaki Trust – programme in Puketapu, Omahu, Patoka, Tutira and Eskdale schools

Waiohiki Marae

Taraia Marae

Waimarama Marae

Between the Two Rivers Community Catchment Collective – Oriti, Matapiro,

Whanowhano, Sherenden and Maiwhare community events

Piringa Hapū

Ekalehia La Ple Tokelau Tuvalu intergenerational events

Ekalesia Kelisian Tuvalu community event

Maungaharuru-Tangitū Charitable Trust

Vene Women’s Group

Ascende Global Trust – Weekly meals to impacted communities

The Dinner Club

Hastings District Council – Anniversary Events

Rural Support Trust (Hawke’s Bay wide)

Mates 4 Life (Hawke’s Bay wide)

Hawke’s Bay Fruit Growers Association (Hawke’s Bay wide)

Wairoa

Wairoa Farming Expo

Waikare Complex (Hastings District Council district but may be of interest)

Roll-out of Pukare emotion card packs to Wairoa schools

Tiniroto Community Association

Wairoa Recovery – Anniversary Events and Whānau respite

Wairoa Pony Club

Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu – Wairoa ākonga

Te Iwi o Rakaipaaka

Kahungunu Marae

Wairoa Primary School, and small amount of funding for the Wairoa schools Kahui

Ako

Rimuroa-Mangapoike Trust

Wairoa A & P Show

Putere School

Hinemihi Marae

Putahi Marae

Te Paptipu Matihiko

St Joseph’s School

Wairoa District Council – anniversary events

Rural Support Trust (Hawke’s Bay wide)

Mates 4 Life (Hawke’s Bay wide)

Hawke’s Bay Fruit Growers Association (Hawke’s Bay wide)