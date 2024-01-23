Almost a million dollars of funding has been allocated by Te Whatu Ora and the Regional Public Service Commission to support the health and wellbeing of Hawke’s Bay communities recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle.
The partnership between the two organisations has resulted in 75 groups awarded community well-being and hauora grants following a call for grant applications late last year.
The funding was earmarked for community health and well-being initiatives with successful applicants applying for funds towards activities such as local community events, cultural and spiritual wellness retreats, wellness resources and facilitating weekly meals to impacted communities.
Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay psychologist Dr Frances Oliver says for many living in the region, their hauora was deeply shaken.
“It was a traumatic event that continues to impact people, and these opportunities to focus on well-being will make life a little brighter, and a little easier,” Oliver says.
Hawke’s Bay Regional public service commissioner Karen Bartlett says the grants committee, made up of members from Te Whatu Ora, Te Aka Whai Ora, Department of Internal Affairs and Regional Recovery Agency, had a tough job of assessing who would receive money from the fund.
“From the outset when Te Whatu Ora pledged funding for community well-being and hauora grants, our team’s commitment was to ensure a smooth process so that applying for support wasn’t onerous, and applicants were not waiting weeks to be advised of the outcome.”
“There was an overwhelming number of applications, showing how great the need is. It was heart-warming to read the innovative ways groups and communities are wanting to come together, to stay connected and support each other as they recover.
“It was equally pleasing to learn that funding has been spread far and wide across the rohe with applications received from all impacted areas,” Bartlett says.
The grant recipients are:
Central Hawke’s Bay
Ihorei Limited – Wānanga for kaumātua and rangatahi
EPIC – Counselling workshops
STAROS – Workshop for volunteers
Pūkare cards roll-out into Central Hawke’s Bay schools
Kapa haka wānanga and recording for kura and kōhanga
Pōrangahau flood response – Contribution towards community events
Mataweka marae
Tamatea Arikini kapa haka
Foto Iwi – Online digital media workshops for rangatahi
Pōrangahau Māori Committee – Community event and breakfast sessions
Whiria Te Rangatahi Charitable Youth Trust - Pōrangahau
Central Hawke’s Bay District Council – anniversary events
Rural Support Trust (Hawke’s Bay wide)
Mates 4 Life (Hawke’s Bay wide)
Hawke’s Bay Fruit Growers Association (Hawke’s Bay wide)
Napier
Taradale Anglican Church – Community lunches for elderly
Citizens Advice Bureau – Volunteer Support
Radio Hawke’s Bay – entertainment evening
Atea a Rangi Educational Trust
Big Brothers Big Sisters
Manawa Ora on behalf of Awatoto and Brookfields Communities
Ekalesia Kelisiano Tuvalu-Tokelau community event
Inside Out – diversity and inclusion fun day
Napier City Council – anniversary events
Hastings
Esk Valley Station – Community day
Ngati Pārau Hapu – Community day
Congregation of Christian Church of Samoa – Cultural and spiritual wellness day
(funds held by Hastings District Council)
Te Kaha Rangatahi Charitable Trust
Nevertheless Trust
Waikare Complex on behalf of Waikare and Putorino Communities
Bay View Community Charitable Trust – Community events
Pakowhai Community events (funds held by Taradale Anglican Church)
Mangaroa Marae wānanga
Eclision – Artistic Expression Halls events
Timi Kara Marae
Kereru School
Moteo Marae
Sea Sisters Foundation for Hukarere College Girls
Leadership programme in Eskdale and Puketapu Schools
WOWbeing Limited – holiday programme for impacted tamariki
Cape Coast Community Group (funds held by Hastings District Council)
Waikoau Community (funds held by Hastings District Council)
Streets, beats and eats – Hawke’s Bay Multicultural Association
Te Hiwa a Maahaki Trust – programme in Puketapu, Omahu, Patoka, Tutira and Eskdale schools
Waiohiki Marae
Taraia Marae
Waimarama Marae
Between the Two Rivers Community Catchment Collective – Oriti, Matapiro,
Whanowhano, Sherenden and Maiwhare community events
Piringa Hapū
Ekalehia La Ple Tokelau Tuvalu intergenerational events
Maungaharuru-Tangitū Charitable Trust
Vene Women’s Group
Ascende Global Trust – Weekly meals to impacted communities
The Dinner Club
Hastings District Council – Anniversary Events
Wairoa
Wairoa Farming Expo
Waikare Complex (Hastings District Council district but may be of interest)
Roll-out of Pukare emotion card packs to Wairoa schools
Tiniroto Community Association
Wairoa Recovery – Anniversary Events and Whānau respite
Wairoa Pony Club
Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu – Wairoa ākonga
Te Iwi o Rakaipaaka
Kahungunu Marae
Wairoa Primary School, and small amount of funding for the Wairoa schools Kahui
Ako
Rimuroa-Mangapoike Trust
Wairoa A & P Show
Putere School
Hinemihi Marae
Putahi Marae
Te Paptipu Matihiko
St Joseph’s School
Wairoa District Council – anniversary events
