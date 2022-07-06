Hawke's Bay getting ready for new councils era

Bayden Barber who leaves the Council table to concentrate on iwi leadership, but aims to make sure Maori are well represented in civic affairs. Photo / NZME

A meeting to encourage and help aspiring Maori politicians considering being candidates at the this year's Local Election is being held in ironic times for councils in Hawke's Bay.

While the Hawke's Bay Regional Council, the Hastings District Council and Dannevirke-based Tararua District Council include Maori wards for the first time, at least three councillors who blazed the way in Maori representation at the Council tables are standing down.

The three are five-term Hastings District Council Flaxmere Ward member Henare O'Keefe, who is retiring, two-term Napier City Council member Apiata Tapine, who has moved to Wairoa, and two-term Hastings council member Bayden Barber, who in April was elected chairman of Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc.

It is Barber and first-term and aspiring second-term Hawke's Bay Regional Council member Hinewai Ormsby who have been behind the meeting, being held in the Hastings council chambers on Thursday morning, with Zoom view available, and with a booklet prepared by the two.

Nominations for the 2022 Local Elections open on July 15, with candidates having four weeks to get their names in before starting the campaigns leading-up to the elections done by postal vote from the start of ballot paper delivery on September 16 to closing at midday on October 8.

The big feature is that the implementation of the Maori wards, with two constituencies created in the regional council area, effectively being separate northern and southern reaches of the four local councils from Wairoa to Central Hawke's Bay.

The Hastings District Council and the Tararua District Council, which is in the Horizons (Manawatu-Whanganui) Regional Council area, have each chosen to have one Maori ward for the first time, while the Napier City and Central Hawke's Bay District councils have deferred consideration of the issue in their areas until the new 2022-2025 term.

The Wairoa District Council at a poll alongside the 2016 elections decided on Maori Ward membership which was implemented three years later, it had already had multiple elected Maori members, including eventual Maori Party parliamentary candidate Derek Fox as Mayor from 1995 to 2001.

Barber said the Thursday forum and the handbook he and Ormsby had prepared was aimed at giving those aspiring to council positions the "tools" to know what they are in for and how to do the job.

"We have some unprecedented times and this is an opportunity to pass on how things happen," he said.

He expected candidates would come from "all sorts of backgrounds", not necessarily just those who had already cut their governance teeth on sports club, school or marae committees.

"People do need to go in with their eyes open to the work needed to serve their communities, which I am sure all will want to do," he said.