Hawke's Bay Foundation Distributions Chair Sarah Mulcahy (pictured at far right), with board members and charity leaders at recent Round Table discussions. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay Foundation's distributions chair says she has never experienced a greater need for charity funders.

Covid and declining economic conditions over the last few years have resulted in rising operating costs, skills shortages, a drop in volunteers and overwhelming demand for child and family services.

That was a key message from 48 charitable groups that met collectively with Hawke's Bay Foundation recently to discuss their challenges and successes over the last year.

Hawke's Bay Foundation distributions chair Sarah Mulcahy said there is a spike in the need for family and youth counselling services, drug addiction, financial and budgeting support and healthy homes assistance.

"I've been involved in the grants sector for many years, and across the board I've never seen a greater need for funders like us than right now," she said.

Since its inception 10 years ago, Hawke's Bay Foundation has gifted $2.29m to 303 local charities - last year granting $177,000 to 53 local charities.

The foundation, which pools local donations and bequests, invests them in perpetuity then uses the resulting income to support charities, is forecasting up to $250,000 will be distributed this year.

Funding has enabled Napier Family Centre to recently employ a full-time male counsellor to assist with an increase in youth and adolescent support work.

Napier Family Centre general manager Kerry Henderson says sustaining their work is a constant struggle, with a growing list of clients and services to provide them across Hawke's Bay.

"We have to fundraise around $350,000 each year to fill our funding deficit but we do it because we're passionate about supporting our community, who need us now more than ever. Last year alone we delivered almost 2,000 youth-counselling sessions," he said.

"When families are struggling to put food on the table, we can offer these vital services for free."

Mulcahy remains optimistic about the charitable sector's future despite the forecasted turbulence.

"Building healthy, thriving and resilient communities across Hawke's Bay through reliable long-term funding streams is central to the mission of Hawke's Bay Foundation, but we need the public to get behind it," she said.

"Regardless of the challenges we face, I'm encouraged by the sense of community out there. I strongly believe that if we all pitch in, our donors will generate better outcomes for Hawke's Bay."