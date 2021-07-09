Hawke's Bay fitness class designed for men with prostate cancer

Cath Steiner has started Prost-FIT, a new fitness class specifically for men with prostate cancer. Photo / Supplied

A Hawke's Bay exercise professional who delivers various health related programmes has recently started a class for men with prostate cancer.

Cath Steiner from Peak Fitness has recently started Prost-FIT - a class designed especially for men with prostate cancer.

Cath has a true passion for "Exercise-for-good": exercise classes developed specifically to support those with chronic illness.

Her interest is personal as she saw first-hand the benefits that can be achieved, both physical and social, after her mum was diagnosed with cancer.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation of NZ in conjunction with Exercise as Medicine NZ designed Prost-FIT as a targeted exercise class supporting men living with prostate cancer.

They were inspired to take action when global research became too compelling to ignore. For example, in 2018 the Clinical Oncology Society of Australia stated that everyone with cancer should be supported to "progress towards, and then maintain regular, targeted exercise".

Cath wants to invite men along to a Prost-FIT class to give it a go.

The first class is free and, to quote local Prost-FIT member Bob: "It's great to meet others who are going through the same health issues. It's a fun workout and the coffee shop stopover afterwards is special."

Cath is adamant that classes are open to all at any stage of cancer diagnosis or treatment, each class is adaptable to participants' own level of fitness, and you can bring a mate along if you like.

For more information contact Cath Steiner: 021 450 067 or cathshaw15@hotmail.com