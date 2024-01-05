Police and members of the public try to refloat a large shark that has washed ashore near Napier's CBD. Video / Mitch Hageman

A Hawke’s Bay fisherman has bagged a yellowfin tuna just off Cape Kidnappers.

David Tyman set out on Friday morning with his family and was surprised when the large fish was hauled onto the boat.

They had gone out to try to catch a bottom fish but instead caught the 46.4kg species with 37kg tackle.

David Tyman says the yellowfin tuna is the biggest fish he has caught. Photo / Paul Taylor

“It was definitely the biggest fish I’ve caught by quite a bit,” Tyman said

The 33-year-old, who has been fishing since the age of 7 with his family, said he had seen yellowfin tuna before as his father had caught them in the past.

The tuna took 20 minutes to get aboard by the family on the Marlina.

“It’s always a bit dicey trying to get it into the boat, it was definitely a team effort with that one.”

While it is relatively rare, tropical fish are drawn to Hawke’s Bay when the sea conditions are right.

David Tyman plans to get the fish smoked to share with friends and family. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay Sport and Fishing Club operations manager Neil Price said such fish are not here regularly.

“It usually comes down to bait and currents.”

He said all the big fish are tropical fish so they don’t live in Hawke’s Bay but can be found when “the water temperature is right, the bait or food is right, and the currents are right”.

He said the best fishing conditions for the region are when the wind blows north-westerly and the sea is flat.

As for the plans for the tuna, Tyman intends to get it smoked and share it around with family and friends.

“None of it will go to waste.”

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.