Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market to open outside all year round

The weekly Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market will be held outdoors all year round. Photo / Ian Cooper

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market has announced it will be held outdoors all year round.

After "overwhelming" public input, the weekly Hastings market announced that it will continue to be an outdoors market throughout the winter.

Traditionally moved into the exhibition hall and grandstand at Showgrounds Hawke's Bay Tomoana, the market will remain in the Waikoko Gardens.

According to Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market marketing manager Alexandra Martin, the overwhelming public opinion stated the preferred location of the market was its regular positioning in the gardens.

"Following the Covid-19 lockdown when the market reopened, it stayed in its outdoor location throughout the winter into spring to adhere to the regulations put in place by MBIE in order to operate under level 2," she said.

"There was a hugely positive response from Hawke's Bay locals once we re-opened and so the Farmers' Market has now taken the decision to continue with the market remaining outdoors throughout the cooler months."

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market is a non-profit event held each Sunday with offerings of fresh produce and artisan food producers.

Martin said the Waikoko Gardens is seen as the "home" of the market.

"It is widely regarded as a key backdrop in the success of New Zealand's largest and arguably oldest farmers' market," she added.

In 2020, the market also celebrated its 20th anniversary.