Hawke's Bay fall at golf's final hurdle

Tuhourangi Wilson (left) and Zack Swanwick when they tied for first place at the North Island under-13 championships in Hamilton last week in 2018. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay's bid for the national boys' junior inter-provincial golf title faltered at the last hurdle when the side was beaten 5-1 by Auckland in the final at Cambridge on Friday.

Amid the results were the first losses of the week for Zack Swanwick and Tuhourangi Wilson.

Swanwick, who flew home last weekend from the Jack Newtown junior international classic in New South Wales in time to join his team for the trip north, was beaten 2 and 1 by Auckland No 1 Robby Turnbull, who won all six games for the week and only once had to go to the 18th.

Wilson was despatched six and five by Ryan Xie, who also went to the 18th just once, albeit squaring one match and losing another.

Hawke's Bay's sole win in the final was a 1Up victory for Ruben Harris over Auckland's Daniel Ko.

Earlier in the week the Bay had four wins, but played a 3-3 result with Bay of Plenty on Thursday in the last round of pool play.