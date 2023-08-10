The best of Hawke’s Bay's exporters gathered at Toitoi in Hastings on Thursday night. Photo / Paul Taylor

An industrial technology company that helps create snowmobiles and trampolines claimed an impressive double victory at the Hawke’s Bay Export Awards at Hastings’ Toitoi on Thursday night.

Gisborne-based pultrusion specialist Pultron Composites was the big winner of the night, claiming the titles of both Exporter of the Year and T&G Global Best Established Business.

ASB’s Paul Gestro said this year’s finalists covered a broad spectrum of industry and international markets.

“These awards are a great chance to celebrate some of the country’s most innovative and inspiring companies and the achievements of the Hawke’s Bay export sector,” he said.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s finalists and award winners - the region should be proud of these amazing achievements.”

A diverse judging panel included business leaders and well-known company founders from across the motu.

“Year after year we are so fortunate to have the support of such high calibre and rigorous judges,” ExportNZ’s Amanda Liddle said.

“We are grateful for their time – a huge amount of work and preparation goes in ahead of the awards evening to make sure exporters receive the recognition they deserve.”

Judges were unanimous in awarding Pultron the ASB Exporter of the Year award, saying the company had navigated some of the most difficult markets in the world and negotiated significant joint ventures.

“Pultron are constantly looking at how they can do things better, not only from building greater, stronger and more resilient products but also how their own staff can grow within the business,” the decision read.

“The combination of being a people-centric business alongside a deep commitment to the community, aligned with exceptional products and a focus on fostering relationships, makes Pultron a local gem that the Tairāwhiti Gisborne region should be proud of.”

Pultron’s products were said to contribute to some of the most innovative infrastructure projects around the world, as well as to well-known consumer products such as snowmobiles and trampolines.

The Best Emerging Exporter award went to boatbuilders Senator Boats, whose growth in the Australian market as a result of strong partnerships was recognised.

“They have a clearly defined route-to-market, a highly sought-after quality product and are passionate about supporting the growth of their people whilst also growing the business.

“With demand continuing to grow, they continue to innovate and win industry awards with their boat designs, setting the business up for long-term success.”

The Excellence in Innovation category was said to be one of the hardest for judges this year and resulted in two different concepts being recognised.

T&G Global were recognised for their technical innovation, product quality, process automation and efficiency.

“Innovation began with the Envy apple, supported by an incredible packhouse, resulting in an outstandingly fresh, tasty and traceable Envy apple for customers around the globe, all from the true home of the world’s best apples – Hawke’s Bay.”

New pet food business Animals Like Us also jointly won the award, with judges praising their market insight and growth strategy.

For the first time, the inaugural Newstalk ZB Inspiring Women in Export award was presented to Sally Gallagher, Founder of Apollo Foods, which houses The Apple Press and Boring Oat Milk brands.

Other finalists were Anna Holdsworth, Pultron Composites, Sue de Bievre, Beany, and Rebecca Klee, Animals Like Us.

Gallagher was praised for her long-term vision and desire to create a sustainable business with the infrastructure to support it, as well as being community-centric and people-driven.

“Sally showed true emotion, recognised she is still learning, and demonstrated the desire and drive to hear past and present employees say, “that’s a really cool company to work for”.

The Unsung Heroes Award, which recognises work behind the scenes in exporting companies, was shared by Cameron Taylor from Taylor Corp, Robyn Brady of Pure Kiwi International, and Danny and Marilyn Bearsley from Bearsley Exports.

The judges said they couldn’t single out one person, so decided to recognise all three individuals “who, in their own way, each make a significant difference to exporting in the region”.

A discretionary award was also given to Gisborne-based Wisewool for the company’s passion and vision to “transform a traditional raw material and industry into a future-focused product with global appeal”.

“They have researched the global opportunity and have a bright future ahead including plans to build a large factory in Tairāwhiti Gisborne to fuel their growth.”