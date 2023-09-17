A large shed fire in windy near Hastings on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

A large shed fire in windy near Hastings on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

Winds have reached near-record-breaking speeds just below Hawke’s Bay as an escalating series of grass fires led to widespread callouts, especially in Central Hawke’s Bay.

MetService confirmed a peak wind speed of 246km/h at Cape Turnagain overnight on Sunday in a post on social media.

The highest-ever wind strength recording in New Zealand was 250km/h according to MetService.

A wind watch remains in place for Hawke’s Bay south of Wairoa on Monday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Murray Dunbar said firefighters responded to reports of multiple large uncontrolled bonfires near State Highway 50 near Tikokino at 7.39pm.

Firefighters from Tikokino, Ongaonga, Hastings, Napier, Tamatea, Maraekakaho, Ōtāne and Raukawa attended.

In total, six pumping appliances three rural appliances, four tankers and four specialist support vehicles were called to attend, but the fire was extinguished by 8.54pm.

Andrew Robertson, deputy chief of the Tikokino fire brigade, said the response was precautionary due to the dark and windy conditions.

“It was several smaller fires, likely old fires the wind had stirred,” Robertson said.

“The wind worked in our favour towards the end.”

He said it was difficult for him to estimate how large the fires were.

Firefighters from Tikokino and Ongaonga later responded to a tree that hit powerlines near SH50 at 11.50pm.

Gusting winds made for a busy Sunday for firefighters, who earlier attended two fires close together in Bridge Pā, on the outskirts of Hastings, just after 2pm.

The first was believed to be caused by a rubbish fire that spread into a nearby hedge on Equestrian Lane.

A separate, larger fire, spread through a 30-by-30-metre implement shed at an orchard on Irongate Lane and appeared to be under control by about 4pm.

