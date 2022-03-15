Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Hawke's Bay environmental offences drop but fines almost quadruple

4 minutes to read
Environmental Officer Pollution Response Caleb White is one of the regional council staff that works to respond to environmental incidents. Photo / Supplied

Environmental Officer Pollution Response Caleb White is one of the regional council staff that works to respond to environmental incidents. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

The total cost of fines for environmental breaches has more than tripled as the seriousness of environmental breaches increases in Hawke's Bay.

Hawke's Bay Regional council's annual compliance report for 2020-2021 revealed that total fines

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.