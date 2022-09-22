Hawke's Bay downpour: Roads closed as close to a month of rain falls overnight

Elsthorpe Road in Central Hawke's Bay is closed due to overnight flooding. Photo / CHBDC

Roads are closed due to flooding and slips in Central Hawke's Bay after a tropical downpour hit the region overnight.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said the whole of the region had more than 30 millimetres of rain, with some places getting close to a month's worth of rain.

Te Pohue recorded the most in MetService's rain gauges with 92mm, Mahia 43mm, Takapau 36mm, Porangahau 36mm and Wairoa 34mm.

Napier recorded 49mm at its airport, close to its historical average for September of 60.9mm. It's now recorded 146mm for the month, which still has another week left in it.

Little said the pattern of rain would now ease to showers through Friday, though there was still the risk of thunderstorms that could bring dumpings of rain to localised areas.

Central Hawke's Bay District Council described the rain overnight as a "drenching" on already saturated ground and warned residents not to try to cross slips.

Pourerere Road, Omakere, between Mahoe and Titoki Roads is closed because of a slip covering both lanes. Two other roads Herrick Street in Ongaonga, Elsthorpe Road between St Lawrence Road and Atua Road were closed.

Caution was also advised on River Road, 4.8 km from Elsthorpe Road, due to flooding.

"Our roading crews are out and about today checking our rain-battered roads, however if you encounter issues on the network, please call these through to us 24/7 on 06 857 8060."