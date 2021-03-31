Hawke's Bay DHB urges Covid 19 caution for Easter weekend

Medical officer of health Dr Nick Jones is urging locals to stay Covid vigilant at Easter. Photo / File

Health officials are urging locals to be "Covid responsible" this Easter weekend.

Hawke's Bay DHB medical officer of health Dr Nick Jones said anyone who became unwell should call a Covid testing centre directly to arrange a test. People can also be referred via their GP, nurse practitioner or Healthline.

"It's important everyone stays vigilant and sticks to the basics: washing hands, coughing and sneezing into the elbow, staying home if sick and wearing masks or face coverings on all public transport."

Jones said with various events in Hawke's Bay this long weekend and visitors expected into the region, everyone had a role to play in being Covid responsible.

"Please continue to use the Covid Tracer app to keep track of where you've been, scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard. Bluetooth tracing allows you to receive an alert if you have been near another app user who tests positive for Covid-19.

"If you become unwell and are advised to get a test, please do so. Visitors should not wait until they get home to get tested."

Chief medical and dental officer Dr Robin Whyman said Hawke's Bay Hospital remained very busy and if it's not an emergency, calling Healthline on 0800 611 116 or your GP was the best option for referral to an after-hours clinic if necessary.

"Seeking advice about your healthcare early can avoid situations becoming an emergency.

We are asking people to please help us out and be sensible about their healthcare needs by choosing the right care, from the right place, at the right time.

"We strongly encourage people to use the hospital's emergency department for emergencies only as priority will always be given to those with life-threatening conditions."

Whyman said various 24/7 services for mental health and wellbeing support were also readily available for those struggling or needing support.

"Remember it's okay to ask for help. Free help is available by texting 1737 any time of the day or night. You can also call Lifeline on 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357. The DHB's Emergency Mental Health service can also be contacted day or night on 0800 112 334."

Covid testing centre numbers, as well as a list of pharmacies and clinics open during the Easter holiday period can be found on the Our Health website at ourhealthhb.nz.



Local Covid testing centre numbers

Napier: 06 650 4000 open 9am-5pm Mon-Sun.

Hastings: 06 281 2644 open 8am-8pm Mon-Sun.

Central Hawke's Bay: Call your GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453

Wairoa: 06 838 8333 open 8.30am-5pm Mon-Fri.



Medical Centres and Pharmacies

For a list of medical centres and pharmacies, including opening hours go to www.ourhealthhb.nz



Need to talk?

We all need a bit of support from time to time, and if you or someone you know is struggling, there is free help available. Free call or text 1737 any time, 24 hours a day. You can also call Lifeline on 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357.

Hawke's Bay DHB's Emergency Mental Health number is 0800 112 334.