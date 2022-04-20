The PSA says Andrew Little can change the lives of 10,000 essential workers 'if he just comes up with a bit more'. Photo / NZME

The PSA says Andrew Little can change the lives of 10,000 essential workers 'if he just comes up with a bit more'. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay District Health Board says Covid testing will remain a priority as Public Service Association (PSA) union action looms in May.

Ten thousand PSA-allied public health, scientific and technical workers have voted overwhelmingly to take strike action in May.

The essential DHB health workforce will 'work to rule' from May 9-20 and hold a 24-hour strike on May 16.

The strikes are the result of what the union says is a year and a half of waiting for their DHB employers to table a 'decent' offer to settle their national collective agreement.

Hawke's Bay DHB says it has plans in place to ensure the safety of patients during the proposed action.

Hawke's Bay DHB chief allied health professions officer Dr Andy Phillips said that patients directly affected by the industrial action will be contacted and their appointments rescheduled.

A life-preserving services agreement will be activated.

"The DHB has been working hard in the lead-up to this action to maintain patient safety.

"While urgent laboratory work will be prioritised, including COVID-19 test results, appointments across allied health services will need to be rescheduled.

"On behalf of Hawke's Bay DHB I would like to apologise for any inconvenience to patients," Phillips said.

"At all times, keeping patients safe is our top priority and full services will resume at the conclusion of the action."

The collective being negotiated is a national one.

Hawke's Bay DHB says it has plans in place to ensure the safety of patients during the proposed strike action. Photo / NZME

PSA organiser Will Matthews said that although the PSA has made progress in negotiations with the DHBs, it is still not enough.

"We're at the point where nothing else can be done without the Government authorising the DHBs to make a better offer."

"We're so close to getting this over the line. Minister Andrew Little can change the lives of 10,000 essential workers if he just comes up with a bit more," Matthews said.

"The window for him to do that without strike action taking place is rapidly closing."

A PSA release claims that qualified health professionals were working second jobs to support their families.

"There is nothing to encourage us to stay in our work and we are constantly short-staffed due to people leaving for higher-paying jobs at places like Bunnings and KFC," one sterile services technician says.

A mental health occupational therapist says that Australian health agencies are actively targeting New Zealand for recruitment because of the low wages.

"We are being contacted by Australian providers offering us tens of thousands of dollars more than the DHBs in New Zealand. Even the starting wage in Australia is more than many of us could hope to earn here.

"That's going to create an unprecedented staffing shortage and skills gap as more people choose to leave the country entirely."