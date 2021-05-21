Hawke's Bay DHB calls for volunteers following notification of nurses' strike

Hawke's Bay DHB prepares for nurses' strike. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay District Health Board is calling for volunteers to help it after the New Zealand Nurses Organisation officially notified DHBs its members will undertake strike action.

The strike will happen on June 9 between 11am and 7pm.

This strike action means a full withdrawal of labour by nurses, midwifes and healthcare assistants covered by the NZNO Multi Employment Collective Agreement.

Chief nursing and midwifery officer Chris McKenna said while Hawke's Bay DHB's contingency planning was already well under way, it was also looking for people who could volunteer their time to help during this period.

"This strike action affects all places where the DHB provides health care or hospital care services," McKenna said.

"We have had wonderful support from willing volunteers in the past and training will be provided in advance of strike day on what will be required."

She said more detail would come regarding the impact on hospital services once details had been finalised with the NZNO.

"We respect the right of NZNO members to take industrial action and our focus will remain on keeping our communities safe," McKenna said.

"Contingency planning is well under way, including discussions with the NZNO to maintain essential services and ensure patient safety."

People who can provide support during the nurses strike on June 9 can email volunteers2021@hbdhb.govt.nz or phone the dedicated volunteer support number or 0800 000 443.

NZNO issued strike notices to the country's district health boards after its 30,000 members who work in DHBs voted overwhelmingly in favour of an eight-hour strike on June 9.

Lead advocate and NZNO industrial adviser David Wait said members were angry and frustrated at the first DHB offer received last month.

"That would have given most members little more than 1.38 per cent, just under the rate of inflation," Wait said.

"This is despite the incredible sacrifices they made in 2020 to keep the country safe from Covid-19."

However, he said members were furious at the Government's May 5 wage restraint announcement which would effectively freeze their wages for three years as most have already progressed to the last step of their pay scale.

"That anger has been clearly expressed in the strike ballot result, but this is about much more than just money," he said.

"Nurses, midwives, health care assistants and kaimahi hauora have been working under horrific and unsafe staffing conditions for a long time, made much worse by the pandemic, and they are genuinely worried about the future of the nursing profession.

"They do not strike on a whim and care deeply for their patients, but the time has come for a clear statement to be made."