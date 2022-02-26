Napier Tech's Christian Leopard and Matt Edmondson have combined yet again to set their side up for victory. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay's top men's premier cricket clubs are stepping up with two rounds remaining in the MJF Shrimpton Cup before the semifinals of the 50-over competition.

With the Hawke Cup postponed until next summer all the Hawke's Bay players were unexpectedly available for their sides in Saturday's matches.

Napier Tech made a huge statement by beating Central Hawke's Bay at the Forest Gate Domain in Ongaonga.

After losing the premier Twenty20 final to Napier Old Boys' Marist at the same venue on February 18, Central would have been keen to beat their main title challengers Tech.

But Napier fast bowler Todd Watson had other ideas, removing the hosts' entire top order and ending up with figures of 4/26.

Dominic Thompson (43 runs off 83 balls) was the only player to make significant runs for Central as they were bowled out for 116 in the 39th over.

Tech's second wicket partnership between Christian Leopard (42 off 41) and Matt Edmondson (36 off 55) set them up to chase the total down inside 25 overs.

The result leaves both teams on four wins each, although Tech have played one fewer game after a washout in round six.

Murray McKearney Memorial Cup T20 champions Napier Old Boy's Marist backed up their success last week with a three-wicket win over Havelock North at Anderson Park.

They bowled the hosts out for 130 in the 37th over, with Nihal Shilar taking five wickets for 36 runs off his 10 overs.

Shilar (36 off 71) top scored with the bat too as Marist reached their target in 43 overs.

Both Marist and Cornwall now have three wins from five games after Cornwall beat Taradale by seven wickets at Cornwall Park.

Just two Taradale batsmen reached double figures as they limped to 85 runs all out in the 25th over.

Cornwall chased that total down in the 18th over to consign the winless Taradale to their fifth loss of the competition.

That officially eliminates Taradale from semifinal contention, but they will still be keen to get off the mark when they host fifth-place Havelock North at Taradale Park next week.

Central will be out for revenge with Marist returning to Ongaonga, while Napier Tech are hosting Cornwall at Nelson Park.