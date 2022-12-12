A swing, a miss and a wicket as Whanganui batsman Sam Roebuck becomes the first victim of Hawke's Bay bowler Jayden Lennox, who claimed 3-12 in the weekend's Furlong Cup cricketer match in Napier. Photo / Ian Cooper

An opening partnership of 160 anchored Hawke’s Bay’s latest first-innings Furlong Cup men’s cricket win on Saturday at Nelson Park, Napier.

Winning the toss, Hawke’s Bay put Whanganui in to bat first, with much expected from possibly the strongest side visiting coach Warren Marr has been able to field this season.

But with Jayden Lennox starring in the Hawke’s Bay bowling attack, taking 3-12 off 6.3 overs, including bowling Whanganui opener Sam Roebuck and No 9 bat Oscar Mabin, Whanganui were dismissed for 188.

It soon became apparent it wasn’t enough to stop the Bay, who reached the total in fewer than 35 overs with the loss of just one wicket.

They were 302-4 when a decision was being made on putting Whanganui back in to bat on Sunday afternoon.

Then one of several stoppages for rain during the two days became the final act and there was no further play.

Hawke’s Bay openers Jonathon Whitley and Jack Boyle scored at a good pace in their 160-run partnership in 31.4 overs before Whitley was out for 62, adding to the unbeaten 120 he scored a week earlier against Horowhenua Kapiti.

Boyle went on to make 114 not out, including one six and 15 fours. However, at times he was a near-spectator in a 50-run second-wicket partnership with Will Clark, who hit four sixes and three fours in scoring 43 off 17 balls, and an unbeaten fifth-wicket partnership of 57 in just four overs and five balls, in which Angus Schaw hit five sixes and three fours in scoring 49 not out off 20 balls.

Series leaders Taranaki and Manawatu play next weekend, and Hawke’s Bay plays Taranaki in New Plymouth on February 14-15, a match that could decide the cup winner for 2022-2023 and which side plays the Zone 2 challenge for the Hawke Cup, which the Bay lost to Canterbury Country last month.

The Hawke’s Bay women’s team suffered another loss in their Mike Shrimpton Trophy series when beaten by eight wickets by Manawatū in Palmerston North.

Hawke’s Bay batted first and with innings of 46 each to Sophie Pyott and Kerry Tomlinson reached 140-5 off their 40 overs.

They were in the game with Manawatū 34-2 after 10.1 overs, but the home side flourished with an unbroken third-wicket stand of 107 to reach 141-2 and claim victory in their 30th over.

Hawke’s Bay’s next match in the competition is against Wairarapa in Masterton on January 14.