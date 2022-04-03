Cabinet is due to meet on Monday to review the Covid-19 settings, after NZ's deadliest week of the outbreak. Photo / File

A fifth person has died from Covid 19 in Hawke's Bay.

The death was reported on Sunday, along with 420 new cases in the region.

There have now been five deaths in Hawke's Bay, which currently has 5236 cases, 37 of which are in Hawke's Bay Hospital.

20162 people have tested positive and recovered in the region.

Hawke's Bay's vaccination rate sits at 97.1 per cent (first dose) 95.4 per cent (second) and 71.9 per cent (boosted).

Last week was New Zealand's deadliest of the pandemic: as of Saturday 104 people had died since Monday.

This Monday will bring changes to settings, with indoor capacity limits under red light settings increased from 100 to 200, and outdoor capacity limits removed.

The less-strict orange settings have no gathering limits but do have a requirement for workers to wear masks at indoor events.

Cabinet are due to meet on Monday to review settings.