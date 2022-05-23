Hawke's Bay Covid-19 cases rise by 162

37735 people have now recovered from Covid 19 in the Bay. Photo/Warren Buckland

37735 people have now recovered from Covid 19 in the Bay. Photo/Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay has 1823 active cases of Covid-19 - a daily increase of 162 cases.

37735 people have now recovered from Covid in the Bay, and 23 people have died of Covid-related illnesses.

In the past four weeks, the region's testing rates have risen steadily, from 439 in the week ending May 1, to 592 in the week ending May 22.

Daily covid numbers have been slowly reducing, from more than 300 cases a day last month, to under 200.

Overall, 126,022 people have been tested in Hawke's Bay, with 1.31 per cent testing positive.

Across New Zealand, there were 6000 new community cases of Covid in New Zealand on Monday, and the Ministry of Health reported a further nine virus-related deaths.

One person was from the Auckland region, two were from Taranaki, two were from Bay of Plenty, two were from Wellington and two were from Canterbury.