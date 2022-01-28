Gwen and Derrick White are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

It may have been a case of "who you know" when Gwen (nee Waites) and Derrick White met more than seven decades ago.

The couple celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary this Wednesday, February 2, in Napier.

Lady Luck was on the couple's side as Derrick happened to be a mate of Gwen's brother, Ken.

"He introduced me to his sister and I fell for her. Ken and I played rugby for Clive and I asked him to bring Gwen to the Saturday dance at the Whakatū community hall," Derrick says.

He reckons it was quite possibly love at first sight because he "wanted her to go to the dance with me".

Gwen says Derrick was her only brother's friend and the couple were engaged on her 21st birthday.

"We married three years later — we had to save up to get married."

The Whites were married at the Presbyterian Church in Clive on a "very hot" summer's day.

"It was 104 degrees Fahrenheit [40C] when we were having our wedding photos taken in the studio. That was the only weekend Ken didn't have a rowing regatta," Gwen says.

The Whites spent their honeymoon in the South Island, "going as far south as Dunedin".

"We did it on £70 and I still have the ticket stub from the ferry."

Derrick spent his working life in the tax department, beginning as the first cadet in the Napier office and retiring as District Commissioner at Inland Revenue. Gwen was an apprentice tailoress at David Milton McKenzie Bespoke Tailors on Emerson St, when the couple began their married life.

"I made Derrick's wedding suit," she says.

The Whites built their first house on Main Rd, Clive, and because of Derrick's various work promotions, they also lived in Whanganui, Lower Hutt and Masterton, finally returning to Hawke's Bay in 1981.

The couple have four children, 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

"We had most of them home for Christmas. Only two grandchildren who live overseas weren't there."

The Whites feel very fortunate to have travelled overseas.

"Our first trip was all the way to Britain to attend our eldest son's wedding in Wales. We have been to Japan a couple of times and also to Australia."

Derrick says they have always done things together.

"We played indoor and outdoor bowls, for example. We also attended a civic luncheon with the Queen when I was head of IRD, that was a highlight. As was lunch at Government House."

As with every family, there have been some challenges.

"Leaving family to go to Whanganui with a young family was tough. It was the first time for me to be away from family besides a few holidays. We had to go to get ahead in life."

Gwen and Derrick are in a good position to be handing out advice for newlyweds.

"Never go to bed without making up if you have quarrelled."

Celebrating their upcoming milestone has also come up against a few obstacles.

"We were hoping to have an afternoon tea at our son's place with our extended family and friends, but now because of the current situation, we will have a smaller gathering with just our close family. Hopefully we can do something later in the year."