Hawke's Bay Construction wins at NZ House of the Year competition

Hawke's Bay Construction has won the Renovation $500,000 - $1 million award at the national Master Builders House of the Year competition. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay Construction has brought home a win at the national House of the Year competition following a string of victories at the regional level competition.

The company took out their category, winning the Renovation $500,000 - $1 Million award for renovating an 1860s Category-2 heritage house on Bluff Hill.

Hawke's Bay Construction director Richard Bousfield said the award is "pretty amazing" for the company, which has been in operation three and a half years.

The house has had a variety of uses in its time, previously being converted from a family home to a mental health facility, to individual flats before becoming a family home again, Bousfield said.

It's the latest in a raft of awards the company has won at the 2020 House of the Year competition for the renovation of the historic Napier home.

The home also won the Kitchen Excellence Award at the regional level competition. Photo / Supplied

At the regional East Coast/Whanganui/Manawatu competition they won the Supreme Renovation Award, the Renovation Award $500,000-$1 million category and the Kitchen Excellence Award for the Napier home.

They also won a local gold award and made the nationwide top 100 list before winning the national award.

Judges commented that the "well-considered reconfiguration of spaces makes this house fit for modern living".

It underwent "a complex structural upgrade and layout redesign", with original features maintained and replicated.

"Seamless integration of the renovations makes it near impossible to see what was altered and what was original.

"This renovation is seamless, and the workmanship is of a very high standard."

Bousfield said a lot of work was involved in the renovation, which took about 11 months. Across the various trades of the company, about 25 people were involved in the project.

Hawke's Bay Construction also provides electrical, plumbing, painting, interior and masonry services.

The Bluff Hill home was originally built in the 1860s. Photo / Supplied

Bousfield said all the people who worked on the project took pride in the awards won, from the painters who work on the finishing touches first seen when looking at the building, to the electricians "who effectively had to rewire the whole house".

"[The awards] are testament to the guys and how well they did on a challenging project. The craftsmanship and how they constructed it was amazing really."

The winners were announced at a virtual awards gala on December 11.