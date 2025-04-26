Hawke’s Bay club rugby: Maroons turn it on for Red

“It will be a week-by-week thing from now on. Obviously I want to help Taradale retain the Nash Cup and Maddison Trophy this season and if I can’t do it on the field I will help out off the field.

“This club has been so good to me over the years,” Gardner explained.

He was full of praise for MAC.

“They kept their heads up for the entire game.”

Winger Flynn Allen celebrated his 50th outing for Taradale with a hat-trick. Former All Black Sevens player Trinity-Sponer-Neera scored 46 of the Mighty Maroons’ points with four tries and 13 conversions.

In his first outing of the season for MAC after Tonga Sevens duty fullback John Ika was classy. Flanker Solomone Kuli Kefu Fono and halfback Bronson Hokianga were also prominent for the visitors.

Havelock North gave winger Epeli Tanadroga a winning 50th outing with their 67-5 romp over Clive at Farndon Park on Saturday.

The closes game of the round saw Hastings Rugby and Sports pip Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 41-39 at Elwood Park on Saturday.

Like Taradale, Napier Old Boys Marist maintained their unbeaten run with a 38-25 win against Napier Technical at Park Island on Friday.

Fullback Patrick Hedley, centre Kere Penitito and prop Lee Moleli were the key architects in the hosts’ victory.

“It was a physical encounter as one expects when these two teams meet. While we’re excited about the experience our youngsters are getting as we build for the future we know we’ve got three tough games with Hastings, Taradale and Pirates remaining,” NOBM co-coach Ellery Wilson explained.

Texans manager Cyril Whitburn said the youngsters on their roster gained plenty of confidence out of their competitive effort.

Prop Nik Patumaka, in his 50th outing, and former Magpies prop Tim Farrell impressed with their powerful carries. First five-eighth Leighton Shaw and centre Bogi Kikau were the best of the Tech backs.

On Thursday night Central kept their Top Six hopes alive with a 37-19 win against Aotea in Waipukurau.

“We’re happy to take the five points after not having a good day in the previous round against Havelock North,” Central coach Rob Evans said afterwards.

“Aotea are very strong up front but we were able to get our lineout maul working well early which is what we wanted. We’ve given away three games during the last 10 minutes but tonight we were running well at the end of the game,” Evans added.

Hooker Tui Kuru, lock Dylan Wind and centre Ollie Wichman were all prominent in the tidy team effort from the hosts.

Aotea manager Bryan Te Huki heaped kudos on Central’s disciplined and clinical display.

“We had to defend for long periods and their defence was very good.”

Openside flanker Te Rangi Williams and lock Jacob Stephenson were the best of the Aotea players.

Scorers:

Central 37 (Tui Kuru (2), Karl Lepelaars, Semi Vodosese, Mokau Lambert, Dylan Wind tries; Lambert, Braydon Hardwidge cons; Hardwidge pen), Aotea 19 (Gene Ropoama, Weller Hauraki, Jacob Stephenson tries; Hoera Stephenson (2) cons). HT: 17-7.

Napier Old Boys Marist 38 (Kere Penitito (2), Johnny Lauano, Te Kahika Thompson, Kane Ngawhare tries; Patrick Hedley 5 cons, pen , Napier Technical 25 (Oliver Larbi (2), Manaaki Aranui tries; Leighton Shaw 2 cons, 2 pens). HT: 24-15.

Taradale 108 (Trinity Spooner-Neera (4), Brayden Cunningham (3), Flynn Allen (3), Dylan Ramsay (2), Nathan Ramsay, Ian Rore, Billy Ropiha, Toby Single tries; Apooner-Neera (13), Andrew Gardner cons), MAC 19 John Ika (2), Penisini Taufa tries; Alatasi Tupou (2) cons). HT: 54-5.

Hastings Rugby and Sports 41 (Koby Deacon (2), Connor McLeod, Jeriah Mua, Jardine Chung-Ching, Jeria Mua tries; Oscar Sowman (5) cons, (2) pens), Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 39 (Anaru Paenga-Morgan (2), Al Momoisea, Jehmial Ross, Nick Agnew, Waisake Tora tries; Andrew Tauatevalu (2), Carlos Kemp cons; Tauatevalu pen).

Havelock North 67 (Oscar Ritchie (4), Tawhiri Gifford-Kara (2), Tom Woelders, Cooper Flanders, Marcus Leach, Valentino Taito, Le’Sharn Reiri-Paku tries; Reiri-Paku (4), Ethan Taylor, Ash Robinson-Bartlett cons), Clive 5 (Kyan Lowe try).