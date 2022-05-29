Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence looking for more specialist volunteers

3 minutes to read
HBCDEM Rapid Response volunteers Craig Goodson and Malcolm Lock securing a tarpaulin over the roof for their storm response training course. Photo / Ian Cooper

By James Pocock

Climbing over roofs and boarding up windows is just part of another training session for the specialist volunteers of Hawke's Bay's Civil Defence Emergency Management Group.

On Sunday, the HBCDEM Rapid Response volunteer team took

