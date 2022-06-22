Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay children with rare disorder still struggling without Pharmac approval

4 minutes to read
Hastings mother Rachel Shaw says medicine to help her two oldest children exists, but is out of reach. From left are children Skylah-Rose Shaw, Chloe Matthews and Zayden Shaw in 2020. Photo / NZME

By James Pocock

Parents of local children affected by spinal muscular atrophy say approval of a new medicine has not done much to help with still no Pharmac funding.

Eleven-year-old Liam, a Hastings boy who has the rare

