Craggy Range Sheep Dairy owners James and Kate Clairmont at the sheep farm. Photo / Supplied

An award-winning cheesemaker in Hawke's Bay has come up with a clever plan to sell an oversupply of 200kg of delicious blue cheese - caused largely by cancelled events in the hospitality sector.

Craggy Range Sheep Dairy makes a variety of cheeses out of sheep milk and the company supplies to top restaurants in Hawke's Bay including Craggy Range Winery and Black Barn Bistro, as well as local stores.

The company won another two gold medals on Monday from the New Zealand Specialist Cheesemakers Association to add to its impressive reputation.

Craggy Range Sheep Dairy co-owner James Clairmont said the impact of Covid on the hospitality sector had seen a series of big events cancelled in the region, which meant they now had an oversupply of about 200kg of their Te Mata Blue Cheese.

"The blue cheese is beautiful eating for six months but then it does become rather strong, often a bit strong for most people," he said.

"Ideally, we should consume it by June-July when it's at its best."

All their cheeses mature well except the blue cheese product, which is best eaten within six months.

The delicious Te Mata Blue Cheese up for sale. Photo / Supplied

One clever idea to help move the cheese has seen Craggy Range Sheep Dairy offer cheese tastings at local businesses.

"We are making ourselves available to go out to organisations and do a cheese tasting, perhaps a Friday afternoon sort of thing, allowing people to purchase our cheese then and there," Clairmont said.

"Basically, we can bring the cheese to you. It might be a good way to treat your team at work during these crazy times."

The price of their blue cheese has also been dropped 30-40 per cent in stores where it is sold such as Chantal Shop Napier, Cornucopia Organic Shop in Hastings, Bellatino's in Havelock North, and Hohepa in Clive after the Easter period.

Clairmont said they were rapt with the latest award announced on Monday, for their Maraetotara Manchego cheese.

"The Manchego, based on the famous Spanish sheep milk Manchego, takes many months to develop some depth of flavour and we are absolutely thrilled it was awarded double gold."

James and wife Kate Clairmont, who run Craggy Range Sheep Dairy, moved to Hawke's Bay four years ago and now have 250 milking ewes.

They operate over 70ha of farmland off Craggy Range Rd near Tuki Tuki.

James said the response from local restaurants and cheese lovers had been great for their products.

"We have had tremendous support from hospitality and restaurants here in the Bay, and that is what has allowed our business to grow.

"Hawke's Bay hospitality is extremely supportive of local produce which is lovingly produced, and we are very humbled by their continued support of our small business.

"Anything locals can do to support the hospo industry and local farmers and producers right now would be gratefully appreciated across the sector."

Craggy Range Sheep Dairy has partnered with Hohepa to help make their delicious cheeses.

If you would like to sign up your business for cheese tasting email hello@sheepdairy.nz.