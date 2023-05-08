Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Hawke’s Bay-born sparky inspires others through bilingual journaling

Mitchell Hageman
By
3 mins to read
Hira Nathan has released his first journal. It's a bilingual guide to living a more grateful life.

Hira Nathan has released his first journal. It's a bilingual guide to living a more grateful life.

“Just do it for two weeks, and if you hate it after that, don’t worry about it,” a friend told electrician-turned-author Hira Nathan (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Tuwharetoa and Ngāpuhi) when he hesitantly received his first

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today