Hawke’s Bay-born sparky inspires others through bilingual journaling

Hira Nathan has released his first journal. It's a bilingual guide to living a more grateful life.

“Just do it for two weeks, and if you hate it after that, don’t worry about it,” a friend told electrician-turned-author Hira Nathan (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Tuwharetoa and Ngāpuhi) when he hesitantly received his first gratitude journal three or four years ago.

Now, the Hastings-born Auckland electrician is inspiring others to get into the habit, with the publication of his very own bilingual journal Whakawhetai Gratitude, which is being widely released this month.

“When I first got it, I thought, ‘What is this carry-on?’ It wasn’t really my thing.”

But within a few days, Nathan was hooked.

“It changed the way I saw things; I’d be in traffic, and someone would let me in a gap and I’d chuck it in the journal.

“All of those little things throughout the day, I started noticing them and becoming happier.”

After finishing his first journal, he set out to find another. He found that a replacement would set him back around $70.

Not wanting to pay that much, he decided to create one himself, based on the Māori holistic approach to hauora [health and wellbeing].

“At the time, I was doing a te reo course and I thought, ‘How do I combine both [journaling and te reo learning]?’ The holistic side of things just fell into place, really.”

Throughout the journal are whakataukī and inspirational quotes in both te reo Māori and English.

It can be used to note the gratitude a person feels for each of the four dimensions of hauora: taha tinana [physical], taha hinengaro [mental], taha wairua [spiritual] and taha whānau [family].

Originally self-published, the new full-colour version features beautiful illustrations by Huriana Kopeke-Te Aho (Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata, Te Āti Haunui-a-Pāpārangi, Ngāti Kahungunu) and is being released this week.

Nathan said he was excited about the book launch and was also looking at other ways to combine te reo and journaling in a holistic way.

“In the background, I’m thinking of maybe an app or even a kids’ version. It will be awesome for kids to be able to learn this kind of stuff as well.”

An electrician, keen footy fan and ex-kickboxer, Nathan said he would describe himself as “not your stereotypical mindfulness person”.

“I’m just a regular old Joe that came across this thing that was really cool and amazing and simple.”

And what’s his advice for people getting into journaling?

“Just do it. Sometimes you read these sorts of things and it can seem a bit daunting, but it’s your journey and you can do it however you want.

“Don’t overthink it and give it a go - you’ll be surprised by the result. It has changed my life.”

Whakawhetai Gratitude by Hira Nathan is available online and in stores now.