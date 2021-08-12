Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Hawke's Bay Black Cap Ben Wheeler eyes life after cricket as a tradie

Hawkes Bay Today
By Aiden McLaughlin
4 mins to read
Apprentice plumber and Black Cap Ben Wheeler with Grayson Allen, the owner of Peak Plumbing & Gas. Photo / Paul Taylor

Apprentice plumber and Black Cap Ben Wheeler with Grayson Allen, the owner of Peak Plumbing & Gas. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay Black Cap Ben Wheeler knows cricket won't last forever.

Wheeler has played six One Day Internationals and four T20s for his country, before stress fractures slowed his cricket career.

He's on the way

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today