Apprentice plumber and Black Cap Ben Wheeler with Grayson Allen, the owner of Peak Plumbing & Gas. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay Black Cap Ben Wheeler knows cricket won't last forever.

Wheeler has played six One Day Internationals and four T20s for his country, before stress fractures slowed his cricket career.

He's on the way back from injury, and still harbours the desire to perform to the highest cricketing level he can.

And at 29, he's also in the third year of a plumbing, drainage and gasfitting apprenticeship with Peak Plumbing & Gas in Hastings.

Born in Blenheim, Wheeler made his first-class debut for Central Districts in March 2010 at the age of 18.

He's remained a key part of CD's squad ever since.

Ben Wheeler celebrates taking the wicket of England's Alex Hales during the 3rd ODI Royal London One-Day Series in 2015 between England and New Zealand in Southampton. Photo / Getty Images

An ODI debut on the Blackcaps tour of England in 2015 was followed by a first T20I appearance at McLean Park in 2017 against Bangladesh.

His most recent appearance for his country was a T20 match against Australia in Auckland in February 2018, a night where he struggled against a batting line-up that included the world-class likes of David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch.

Eight days later, Wheeler was back playing for Central Districts in the 50 over Ford Trophy final against Auckland and from there he played a four-day game before he was found to have two stress fractures in his back; surgery followed soon afterwards.

"With all the injuries, I thought it was probably time to start thinking about what we're going to do after cricket."

With a contract for Central Districts lasting for seven months a year, Wheeler had been filling the rest of his time working in wineries in the off season, but he knew that wasn't for him long term.

With the help of the New Zealand Cricket Players Association, Wheeler looked at potential career options and was introduced to Grayson Allen, the owner of Peak Plumbing & Gas.

"I definitely think you need a plan for post-cricket. You've got maybe 10 to 15 years of first-class cricket in you, then you've got the rest of your life, so you spend more time working in normal life than you do being a cricketer.

"You've got to find a balance between doing both, because while you're at the top you've got to make the most of it.

"It's a fine line between cricket and life after cricket because you don't want to hinder your cricket career, but you also want to be getting some work experience so you are prepared."

Wheeler and his fiancee have two young children and they put cricket into perspective.

"It's just a game of cricket, it's not the end of the world. You go home every day and even if you've had a tough day, the kids will be waiting, they don't know if you've had a good or a bad day, they're just happy to see you and you forget about everything.

"I'd love to be finishing [cricket] and be qualified around the same time. The further into your apprenticeship you get the harder and more demanding it is, so it's finding that balance to make it work. Grayson is very understanding and supportive of my ambitions and drive."

Wheeler missed last season with a knee injury but pre-season training for CD is fully underway at the EIT Institute of Sport and Health in Hastings, where he starts at 6am before heading to work.

He also bowls twice a week on the hockey turf during his lunch break. If the opportunity arises, he'll play club cricket for Havelock North, but a return to the Black Caps isn't on his mind yet.

"Wherever I play, I play as hard as I can, I've never really set goals, if that's good enough that'll look after itself. My main goal is just to play some cricket and have a good season."