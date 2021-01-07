Hawke's Bay: Aunty's accolade 'well deserved'

Aunty Hanui offering PM Jacinda Ardern some vegetables grown at Aunty's Garden at Waipatu in Hastings, Hawke's Bay during her visit in 2019.

Aunty's Garden

By Ruth Wong

During the Christmas New Year Period Aunty Arohanui (Hanui) Lawrence – our very own Aunty's Garden "kuini", was awarded with a Queen's Service Medal (QSM) for her services to Māori and sustainable food production in Aunty's Garden.

We at Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated are absolutely thrilled for Aunty Hanui and this acknowledgement. The Queen's Service Medal is a medal awarded by the Government of New Zealand to recognise and reward volunteer service to the community and also public service in elected or appointed public office.

Everyone who has ever met Aunty Hanui will know that this loving, hardworking wahine is very well deserving of this accolade. In an earlier article about Aunty Hanui, she mentioned that she accepted this acknowledgement on behalf of her grandchildren, children, family and her community.

Aunty's Garden has featured in the Tihei Kahungunu insertion of Hawke's Bay Today since June 2015. Through the years Aunty Hanui has shared a number of recipes and stories, cooking hints, ideas and ways to make exciting dishes using vegetables and fruits from Aunty's Garden. Numerous fans follow her articles and greet her in the streets in admiration for what she does.

During Covid-19 lockdown last year, Aunty Hanui allowed us to share her recipes on our website as part of a Covid-19 support of hope and TIPS during those uncertain times - Check it out https://www.kahungunu.iwi.nz/recipes-for-home.

She shared with us her love for gardening and cooking, and told us how her parents taught her and her siblings how to work hard for what they had. Similarly, she and her husband George have continued to share these good working ethics and qualities with their children and grandchildren.

Our recipe for today is Aunty's Royal Māori Potato Salad

Ingredients

1kg Māori potato

1 small red onion

1 cup of scarlet runner (fresh) beans

4 baby beetroots

4 florets of cauli flour

1 cup of feta cheese

Handful of silverbeet leaves

Mayonaise of your choice and yoghurt

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Cook potatoes till firm then cool and chunky chop

Blanche beans and cauli flower and finely slice

Cook beetroot till soft, remove skin, cool and dice.

Put all ingredients into a bowl, add cheese, mix with mayonaise and yoghurt

Lastly add the finely sliced silverbeet and toss into the salad.