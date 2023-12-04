Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay athlete Guy Harrison goes from golf clubs to goggles in bid to make Paralympicss

Mitchell Hageman
By
3 mins to read
Talented inclusive golfer Guy Harrison has decided to try to go pro with swimming at the 2024 Paralympics. Photo / Warren Buckland

Talented inclusive golfer Guy Harrison has decided to try to go pro with swimming at the 2024 Paralympics. Photo / Warren Buckland

From being declared dead for 10 minutes to having the 2024 Paris Paralympics in his sights, if there’s anyone who knows about not giving up it’s Hawke’s Bay man Guy Harrison.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today