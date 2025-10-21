Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival attracts over 4200 people as 10-day format marks 10th anniversary

Rafaella Melo
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

The 2025 Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival attracted more than 4200 attendees to its paid events. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

After 10 days of packed performances and sold-out shows, the 2025 Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival has wrapped up with audiences “embracing” the return of the region’s arts celebration.

A spokeswoman said more than 4200 people attended paid events across the region.

“This is on par with attendance at festival-led ticketed

