Cirque Bon Bon added a fourth performance after strong demand. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

Festival director Jade Baker said the milestone 10th edition was a chance to reflect on what matters most to audiences.

“This year’s programme was all about creating those shared experiences – the kinds of shows you go to with your friends, your whānau, your colleagues and walk away from feeling inspired, entertained or moved.”

With an all-female team for the first time, Baker said the selection was based on skills, regardless of gender.

“It was about being a lean, empowered and highly skilled one. I’m incredibly proud of what we were able to deliver this year. Everyone brought their expertise, clarity and passion for arts and events to the table.”

Jade Baker led the festival with an all-female team, a first in its 10-year history. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Looking ahead, organisers are already planning for 2026.

Baker said the 10-day model, introduced to save costs after last year’s festival cancellation, worked well but the structure will be reviewed in light of feedback.

“We’ll be putting the call out to our audiences over the coming weeks, asking what they loved, what stood out and what they want more of,” she said.

“There’s no shortage of talent and creativity out there and our focus remains on making the festival as relevant, exciting and inclusive as possible for the people of Hawke’s Bay.”