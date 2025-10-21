The 2025 Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival attracted more than 4200 attendees to its paid events. Photo / Kirsten Simcox
After 10 days of packed performances and sold-out shows, the 2025 Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival has wrapped up with audiences “embracing” the return of the region’s arts celebration.
A spokeswoman said more than 4200 people attended paid events across the region.
“This is on par with attendance at festival-led ticketedevents in 2023 despite this year’s festival being a shorter programme with fewer shows.”
Highlights included headline show Cirque Bon Bon, which added a fourth performance after strong demand, and Guru of Chai, which drew large crowds to Toitoi Opera House.
Smaller events such as Of Sea and Sky at the Napier Aquarium, The Velvet Rebels cabaret on the Opera House stage, This, In Here at the Hastings Community Arts Centre, and the Martin House and Kilns tour with Frances Martin, all hit capacity.
Festival director Jade Baker said the milestone 10th edition was a chance to reflect on what matters most to audiences.
“This year’s programme was all about creating those shared experiences – the kinds of shows you go to with your friends, your whānau, your colleagues and walk away from feeling inspired, entertained or moved.”
With an all-female team for the first time, Baker said the selection was based on skills, regardless of gender.
“It was about being a lean, empowered and highly skilled one. I’m incredibly proud of what we were able to deliver this year. Everyone brought their expertise, clarity and passion for arts and events to the table.”
Looking ahead, organisers are already planning for 2026.