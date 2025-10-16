“I first saw the trick on one of those talent shows when I was quite young ... I got really flexible with the gymnastics training and then I learned the handstands and then it was just a process of buying the right bow and just getting enough shots in,” she said.

“When I first started performing the bow and arrow, I was only shooting 1m away and now I’ve broken the Guinness World Record for foot archery.”

Guinness World Record-breaking foot archer and contortionist, Shannen Michael, will perform at Toitoi this weekend as part of the Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival’s Cirque Bon Bon show.

The Australian-born performer trains for two hours daily in Pilates, strength work, stretching and practising her signature bow-and-arrow stunt.

Performing it live, she said, adds another layer of difficulty.

“I really just try to take my time and concentrate on the shot ahead and there are all kinds of thoughts that come up like, what if you missed or what if you fall off, but I just try to let them go and not hold on to any of the fear that comes up,” she said.

“I’ve missed a shot here and there, but nothing dramatic. But I’ll always give it another crack. Sometimes it’s a bit of a performer’s secret to miss the first time intentionally.”

Motherhood hasn’t slowed Michaela down, but her 2-year-old son, Oasyn, has changed her approach to performing.

“It’s a very demanding job. I’m just more selective with the work that I take on. I have higher standards for my family and just have reprioritised how I’m spending my time,” Michaela said.

“The circus world is perfect. There is heaps of variety for him here. He loves watching the other jugglers and acrobats and it’s all just a really beautiful, colourful world for him.”

Shannen Michaela and her 2-year-old son, Oasyn. "It’s all just a really beautiful, colourful world for him." Photo / Rafaella Melo

Watching her perform, it’s hard not to be impressed or inspired to give it a go. But trying it is a very different thing.

After a few stretches with Michaela, this reporter quickly realised that her childhood gymnastics days are well and truly behind her, proof that contortionism is best left to the professionals.

Hawke’s Bay Today reporter Rafaella Melo gives contortionism a go with Shannen Michaela. Spoiler alert: it didn’t go quite as planned.

Michaela’s act this weekend blends playful contortion and the intensity of her record-breaking foot archery finale. On stage, she will be shooting from 7m away.

“I like to take people on a really immersive journey,” Michaela said.

“The energy exchange between the audience and me ... Keeping them on the edge of their seat is something you can’t replicate with hours of online entertainment. Coming to live theatre and experiencing that is super special.”

Cirque Bon Bon performs four shows at Toitoi: Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre as part of the Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival, with a few last tickets available, organisers said.

• Friday, October 17, at 6pm (opening night)

• Saturday, October 18, at 2pm

• Saturday, October 18, at 6pm

• Sunday, October 19, at 6pm (closing the festival for 2025).