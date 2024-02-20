Hawke’s Bay artists in the running for $25,000 in prize pool money

Kay Bazzard with one of her sculptures. Photo / John Eaden

Kay Bazzard with one of her sculptures. Photo / John Eaden

Two Hawke’s Bay artists say they are honoured to be selected as finalists for the prestigious RT Nelson Awards For Sculpture, with the winner taking away a prize pool of $25,000.

Ben Pearce and Kay Bazzard are among the 30 finalists who will have their artwork unveiled at the RT Nelson Awards for Sculpture, at TSB Arena, Wellington waterfront, from May 31 to June 2.

Pearce said he has had his eye on the RT Nelson award for some time.

“It’s an extremely prestigious award to be selected for due to only 30 artists being shortlisted and such a wide variety of sculpture works,” Pearce said.

“It’s an opportunity via that invitation to create a special piece that represents one’s practice and pushes it beyond. I am very honoured to hear the news and already working on what I will create for the competition. It’s hard narrowing down all the ideas and deciding on what I’m going to create,” he said.

Bazzard said it was the third time she had been shortlisted for the awards and she felt honoured.

From contemporary interpretations of traditional Māori motifs to gravity-defying ceramics and groundbreaking glass innovations, this year’s exhibition promises to astound.

Ben Pearce with one of his sculptures.

The finalists will be utilising stone, wood, glass, bronze, ceramic, yarn, bone, metal, beeswax and mixed media, and showcasing their talent and ingenuity.

Executive director Carla Russell said she was delighted by the exceptional diversity of talent among the finalists and was anticipating a tough decision for the judges.

“Renowned artists like Lissy and Rudi Robinson-Cole, Kereama Taepa, Zena Elliott and Mel Ford lead the pack with their innovative approaches and rich artistic backgrounds. Expect to be mesmerized by the boundary-pushing creations in ceramics and glass, including the works of George Agius, Di Tocker, and a cadre of talented newcomers.”

The RT Nelson Awards for Sculpture continue to champion small-scale sculpture, providing a platform for artists to showcase their extraordinary talents and push the boundaries of artistic expression. Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of creativity and innovation!

A full list of the finalists can be seen on the RT Nelson Awards for Sculpture website here https://sculptureawards.nz/award-finalists-2024/

Early-bird tickets are to the show are only $5 for a limited time - https://www.artshow.co.nz/buy-tickets/