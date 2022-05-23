Bostock NZ owner John Bostock has announced that his company will stop exporting to Russia. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay apple giant Bostock New Zealand has decided to stop exporting apples to Russia.

The company made the decision this week following criticism over its continued trade with Russia.

Companies across a wide range of industries have stopped trading with the nation following its invasion of Ukraine in February.

Bostock NZ owner John Bostock made the announcement on Tuesday.

"Of course, I've been absolutely appalled by Putin's actions, and we've been working through what is a complex situation, which includes thinking about our staff with families who are based on the ground there.

"Following this decision, we'll now put all our efforts into supporting them."

Bostock NZ owner John Bostock made the announcement on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

Bostock has 14 staff based in eastern Russia.

Bostock NZ said in a statement it had been "undertaking a review of its export operations to Russia" that led to the decision.

"As a result of this review, Bostock New Zealand has decided to stop exporting apples to Russia and has stopped packing apples for this market," the statement says.

It was reported last week that some growers and exporters were frustrated Bostock NZ was continuing to trade with Russia despite others ceasing to do so.

NZ Apples and Pears has advised its members nationwide that legitimate pipfruit trade to Russia is not illegal and may continue, and growers can make their own decisions on whether to continue trade with that market.

"Each member [is] free to set their own course within the laws of New Zealand," a statement released to its members says.

NZ Apples and Pears also warned its members that costs were escalating quickly for trade into Russia.

NZ Apples and Pears declined to comment on Bostock's decision.

The Russia Sanctions Act was passed by the NZ Government in mid-March.

It includes a 35 per cent tariff on all imports of Russian origin and also prohibits the export of certain goods to Russia and Belarus.

The list of goods which are prohibited for export include a wide variety of electronic devices and parts, but do not include fruit.

According to Infometrics, New Zealand's main exports to Russia during the 12 months ending September 2021 were dairy products ($138M) followed by fruit and nuts ($27M) and fish ($25M).

However, only 0.7 per cent of all the fruit and nuts sent out of New Zealand during that period were exported to Russia.