Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay apple exports safe from Trump tariffs, says Yummy Fruit CEO

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read
Donald Trump campaigned on implementing import tariffs on overseas exporters while running to become President.

Donald Trump campaigned on implementing import tariffs on overseas exporters while running to become President.

  • Hawke’s Bay Regional Economic Development Agency’s Lucy Laitinen warns the region would be more exposed than others in NZ to US tariffs.
  • But Hawke’s Bay fruit producer Paul Paynter doubts Donald Trump will impose significant tariffs on apple exports.
  • Paynter says the US market is already struggling, with apple growers facing oversupply and low prices.

A Hawke’s Bay fruit producer says he doesn’t expect Donald Trump to keep his word and launch big tariffs on apple exports from the region.

And even if the new US President does, it won’t cripple the $1 bilion-a-year industry in Hawke’s Bay as selling to America is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today