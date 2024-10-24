Hawke’s Bay growers are rapt with the “excellent” spring weather to date, which is setting up a potentially bumper season ahead including for the 2025 apple harvest.

A good start to the 2024/25 season has coincided with a study being released by NZ Apples and Pears highlighting the impact the apple and pear industry has on Hawke’s Bay and the wider country.

The study found that during 2023, which was an extremely tough year for growers due to Cyclone Gabrielle, the apple and pear industry injected $991 million of total revenue impact into the region.

Hawke’s Bay is the country’s leading apple producer and grows about two-thirds of the nation’s apples, the vast majority of which are exported.

The nearly $1 billion injection was made up of orchard revenue and “flow-on industry and spending linkages”, with related sectors that benefited including support services, building cleaning services, pest control services, and fertiliser manufacturing.