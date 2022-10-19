Hawke's Bay A&P Show off-limits for Groundswell protest

The Hawke's Bay A&P Show is one of the biggest agricultural events in the country. Picture from previous event. Photo / File

The Hawke's Bay A&P Show is one of the biggest agricultural events in the country. Picture from previous event. Photo / File

As farmers join protests across the country opposing a controversial emissions scheme, one major agricultural event has been deemed off limits for the protests.

Groundswell is staging protests across the country on Thursday with almost 60 convoys reportedly organised - showing farmers' objection to the Government's He Waka Eke Noa proposal.

That proposal includes plans to make farmers pay for livestock emissions from 2025.

The Hawke's Bay A&P Show is one of the largest agricultural events in the country and is being held this week on the outskirts of Hastings.

Alpacas at the show in Hawke's Bay this week. Photo / Paul Taylor

Thousands of people are in attendance including high-profile politicians.

A co-ordinator for one of the Hawke's Bay branches of Groundswell told Hawke's Bay Today there would not be a Groundswell protest staged at the A&P Show on Thursday.

"We don't want to detract from the A&P Show," he said.

However, he said individual farmers were free to voice their concerns if they wished.