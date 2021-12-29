Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Hawke's Bay accommodation full muster for New Year

3 minutes to read
Hawke's Bay tends to see a sharp rise in visitor numbers around this time of year. Napier city during Boxing Day last year. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay tends to see a sharp rise in visitor numbers around this time of year. Napier city during Boxing Day last year. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

The dams of lockdown travel seem to have burst as Hawke's Bay accommodation is well on its way to 100 per cent capacity at New Year.

Adrienne Morrin, owner of the Bay View Hotel and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.