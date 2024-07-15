Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay a hotbed for literary talent as multiple authors set to release novels

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
Hawke's Bay author Cristina Sanders is one of four Hawke's Bay authors releasing books over the next month as Hawke's Bay's reputation for being a literary hotbed grows.

Wine region, fruit bowl and now literary hotbed? The Hawke’s Bay Readers and Writers Trust think so, as four of Hawke’s Bay’s top authors look to rapidly release new books in a short period and residencies and festivals loom.

From gruesome murders to contemporary rom-com romps, a diverse range of literary delights from locals will hit shelves in late July and early August, with Readers and Writers Trust chair Catherine Robertson assuring it will be a “fun and busy” few weeks.

“Hawke’s Bay is home to a ridiculously large number of popular and successful New Zealand writers, working in all genres: romance, crime and thriller, historical fiction, memoir, poetry and books for young readers,” she said.

“It’s not often we have so many launches in such a short space of time,” she said.

Robertson, herself the author of the bestselling novel Gabriel’s Bay, was first off the block with the first two titles of her new contemporary rom-com series, Corkscrew You and You’re so Vine, in bookshops on July 3 and officially launched on July 23.

One week later, Cristina Sanders, author of Ockham finalist  Mrs Jewell and the Wreck of the General Grant, presents Ōkiwi Brown – a historic murder set in Wellington with links to a grisly past.

Then only a day later, Central Hawke’s Bay’s Charity Norman, 2023 Ngaio Marsh Award winner with  Remember Me, offers her new novel, Home Truths, about a family torn apart by misinformation and lies.

Two weeks later, a special book from well-known Wardini bookshop owners Louise and Gareth Ward will be released. Dead Girl Gone, the first of their fledgling series The Bookshop Detectives, is set in a bookshop a bit like Wardini’s, in a place a bit like Havelock North – but where murders abound.

Hawke’s Bay’s literary feast isn’t limited to July and August, and it is not limited to adults.

In May, upcoming Central Hawke’s Bay writer Shelley Burne-Field launched her novel Brave Kāhu and the Pōrangi Magpie for 7-11-year-olds. Mary-anne Scott will also release The Mess of Our Lives for young readers later this year.

The Bay’s first writers’ residency at Rush Cottage in the heart of Black Barn vineyards was also announced recently – with inaugural winner Sonia Yoshioka Braid.

For those wanting to immerse themselves further, the annual Readers and Writers Festival will also be held in October (18-20). It will feature many local authors alongside national names such as Gavin Bishop, Rachael King and Monty Soutar.

Cristina Sanders said the appeal to write and work in Hawke’s Bay was appealing to many authors.

“Sunshine, wine, festivals, no wonder authors find Hawke’s Bay such an engaging place to live and write,” she said

She urged people to try and attend as many events as they could.

“Come and celebrate these regional writers who are putting Hawke’s Bay at the top of the list of ‘Great Places To Write a Book’.”

Upcoming launch details

Catherine Robertson: Corkscrew You and You’re so Vine, Tuesday, July 23, 5.30pm. Smith and Sheth Wine Bar.

Cristina Sanders: Ōkiwi Brown, Tuesday, July 30, 5.30pm. Duart House.

Charity Norman: Home Truths, Wednesday, July 31, 5pm. Creative Arts Napier.

Gareth and Louise Ward: The Bookshop Detectives: Dead Girl Gone Saturday, August 17, 7pm. Havelock North Function Centre.

