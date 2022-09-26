Fun of the fair in the Hawke's Bay A and P Show's Mahon's Amusements carnival last year. Photo / NZME

The Hastings District Council's purchase of the Tomoana Showgrounds has borne early fruit for the public as it welcomes back a full Hawke's Bay A and P Show next month.

A statement from the A and P Society says that a partnering with the council for the show means ticket prices are being restrained, meaning increases which had been proposed for the show before the Covid-19 crisis intervened in 2020 will not now be taking effect.

Being held on October 19-21, and one of the oldest and most prominent A and P shows in New Zealand, with a history dating back to 1863, it survived the pandemic in limited forms, without having to be cancelled, unlike many others which cancelled their mainly century-old events last spring, summer and autumn.

It had also doubled as the New Zealand Royal Agricultural Society's Royal Show by rotation among five shows nationwide over the years and became the fixed venue in 2015, under arrangements which would have seen that continue at least until 2021.

But, amid concerns for the future viability of the show and developer interest in the 42 hectares of the showgrounds in Hastings, the society in June agreed to a sale to the District Council which proposes to protect it as Reserve land.

New A and P society general manager Elisha Milmine promises the 2022 show, with the last day on the traditional Hawke's Bay Anniversary Day public holiday, will be a return to a three-day extravaganza with "fun for all the family".

As many as 30,000 are expected through the gates for the traditional equestrian, shearing and other rurally-based events, livestock and farm produce competitions, trade displays, education programmes, and the fairground attractions of Mahon's Amusements.

"After two scaled back shows caused by Covid-19 restrictions, the show team have been busy re-designing and re-imagining the Hawke's Bay A&P Show," she said.

There will be a new layout and focus on community engagement, agricultural activities and our highly attended education programme, she said.

Tickets are available online via the Hawke's Bay A and P Society and show website.