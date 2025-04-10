Advertisement
Havelock North hotel project begins with demolition of shops at end of April

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
  • Demolition of a section of shops on Joll Rd in Havelock North will begin at the end of April, marking the start of the building of a new Quest Hotel.
  • The hotel will feature 40 units, four street-level retail spaces, and car parks, with completion planned for 14 to 18 months.
  • Despite some disruption concerns, the development is expected to benefit the community economically and architecturally.

Demolition of a row of shops as part of a hotel development in a prime retail spot in Havelock North village is set to begin at the end of April.

The Hastings District Council approved resource consent for the new three-storey hotel in October 2023.

The hotel at 7 Joll

