Development manager Ryan Schnell said the company was “hoping to get cracking” with the development on April 29, with hopes the project would be finished within 14 to 18 months.

A rendering of the completed Quest Hotel that is being built on Joll Rd, Havelock North.

The demolition process is expected to last four months.

Schnell said the new build would be a great benefit to the community.

“It’s architecturally positive for the environment, economically positive for the environment,” he said.

“We’re excited to add to the village, and it does take a few months to do something like this, but the end product’s going to be great.”

Schnell said there would be some disruption in the area of the new building, with road closures and noise, but there would be no permanent disruptions to the village during the build.

“Progress takes time. You’ll see by our development at 15 Havelock Rd, we’ve produced another great asset and we’ve caused minimal disruption, in my opinion. I haven’t actually heard from other people that differ from that. There’s been minimal road closures there,” he said.

“There is going to be a little bit of noise and construction noise and the like, but we manage that all as respectfully as possible.”

Schnell said because Wallace Development Company was a Havelock North business, they were always aware of their neighbours and the community they operated in.

“We don’t want to distract anyone, disrupt anyone, but you look at those beautiful buildings up on top of Joll Rd, it’s a great addition to the village, and we’re looking to add to that,” he said.

“I think it’s going to be a great building that’s providing accommodation for out-of-towners, business guests, tourists, and we’re looking forward to having four great retail tenants on the ground floor.”

General manager at Havelock North Business Association, Emma McRobbie, said although some in the community had concerns about the delays and the impact on neighbouring businesses during construction, she remained optimistic about the project’s long-term benefits.

“The village serves as a hub of accommodation in the heart of Hawke’s Bay region that offers visitors an accessible CBD to navigate and enjoy high-quality retail and hospitality experiences, all in easy walking distance,” she said.

“CBDs nationwide have faced significant challenges in recent years, so to see that investors are prepared to invest in ours is a positive sign of things ahead for our business community.”

