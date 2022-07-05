Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Havelock North helicopter pilot soars above Royals

3 minutes to read
RNZAF helicopter pilot Flight Lieutenant James Patrick has taken part in a 70 aircraft-strong flypast above London thanks to an exchange programme with the RAF. Photo / Royal Air Force

RNZAF helicopter pilot Flight Lieutenant James Patrick has taken part in a 70 aircraft-strong flypast above London thanks to an exchange programme with the RAF. Photo / Royal Air Force

Hastings Leader
By Maddisyn Jeffares

A long way from home, Royal New Zealand Air Force Flight Lieutenant James Patrick co-piloted one of the over 70 aircraft at the London Royal Celebrations.

The Hawke's Bay pilot was participating in a three-year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.