Havelock North helicopter pilot soars above Royals

RNZAF helicopter pilot Flight Lieutenant James Patrick has taken part in a 70 aircraft-strong flypast above London thanks to an exchange programme with the RAF. Photo / Royal Air Force

A long way from home, Royal New Zealand Air Force Flight Lieutenant James Patrick co-piloted one of the over 70 aircraft at the London Royal Celebrations.

The Hawke's Bay pilot was participating in a three-year exchange programme with the Royal Air Force, and co-piloted the lead CH-47 Chinook in the helicopter flypast.

He flew with the United Kingdom military above Buckingham Palace to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

The flypast included World War II Spitfires, Hurricanes and a Lancaster, alongside some of the world's most advanced warbirds.

Flight Lieutenant Patrick said, "it was a career highlight."

One of the many helicopter flyover practices before the big day arrived. Photo / Royal Air Force

The flypast was planned for months and involved lots of briefings and airborne practices, ranging from just the formation leaders to confirm timings, to some specific formation practices to ensure the package looked good from all angles, explained the Flight Lieutenant.

"To see and be involved in the coordination of 70 aircraft, which all flew over the same spot with only 30 seconds in between each element and at different heights and speeds, was spectacular," he said.



"It truly was a remarkable feeling to fly over the Queen and her family at Buckingham Palace, above all the people celebrating in London, and with so many other aircraft."

"It's something I won't forget," Flight Lieutenant Patrick said.

The Havelock North man joined the RNZAF in 2015 and qualified as a helicopter pilot with the No. 3 Squadron at RNZAF Base Ohakea.

A view from the CH-47 Chinook while the team was doing a practice flyby weeks before Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. Photo / Royal Air Force

However, he is now based at RAF Odiham in Hampshire with No. 18 (B) Squadron to learn how the RAF uses its support helicopter force, particularly with the Chinooks.

He said that the 40-year-old helicopters are a favourite with the RAF, with the service continuing to buy new versions of the aircraft in the coming years.

"Learning to fly the unique helicopter was a challenge, as the aircraft doesn't have a tail rotor but two main rotors."

The Chinook helicopter Flight Lieutenant Patrick co-piloted on the day is one of the largest, and can have an all-up weight of 24,000kg.

"The previous aircraft I flew, the A109s, the total all-up weight is just over 3000kg," he said.

"This clearly makes the Chinook one very capable platform, and why, I personally believe, it's still being used today after just passing 40 years of service with the Royal Air Force."