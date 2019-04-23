Weleda has had to recall Baby Teething Powder and Baby Colic Powder after finding traces of plastic in some of the products. Photo / Supplied.

A recall of a Hawke's Bay company's baby pharmaceutical products is having a "big impact" on it.

Weleda identified potentially small "slivers" of plastic which could pose a choking hazard in its Baby Teething Powder and Baby Colic Powder.

The Havelock North-based company which has been manufacturing products in New Zealand for 63 years, recalled all batches manufactured from October 2018.

"All batches of Baby Teething Powder and Baby Colic Powder manufactured by Weleda from October 2018 potentially have small (less than 1cm long), soft, slivers of white plastic peel off the jar cap when first opening," the notice said.

"The slivers present a potential for physical contamination of the powder with plastic when opening the jar and may constitute a choking hazard.