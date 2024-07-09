Hawke's Bay kaumatua Jerry Hapuku (left) with Havelock Artist Anna Jepson at the unveiling of Hapuku's new portrait at Muse Gallery. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hapuku has been widely sought in the Hawke’s Bay community for his extensive knowledge of iwi history and Treaty of Waitangi claims, and is the recipient of the New Zealand Order of Merit for work he and his late wife did relating to services to kohanga reo and the wider community.

In his 84 years, he’s worked extensively in the freezing works, forestry, and shearing while providing for his whānau and continuing to serve his community in multiple advisory roles.

Jepson said painting Hapuku had taken her “on a journey, learning local history through Jerry’s eyes, being so fortunate to live on his ancestral land, and learning and appreciating the history of our surrounding hills”.

Hapuku admitted it had come as a surprise when Jepson approached him.

“Okay, sure. Is there a better-looking fella than me around?” he joked.

“I said I’d have to go home and consult with my children. We had a bit of a hui, and they all said, oh, that would be good.”

Hapuku recalled going to Jepson’s studio for about five sittings over three months. Jepson also used a still photograph for reference.

“I just had to sit there and try not to smile and try to get the good profile for what she wanted,” Hapuku said.

He proudly wore a special korowai (traditional cloak) woven by his daughter and is seen with his tokotoko (stick), which belonged to his great-great-grandfather.

The unveiling on Sunday involved karanga and kōrero to respect Māori tradition. Jepson said it was a “very special occasion” and plenty of people attended.

“Oh yes, all those that came were just in awe, I think, especially when the korowai came off,” Hapuku said.

The unveiling of the new portrait at Muse Gallery in Havelock North was well attended. Photo / Paul Taylor

Jepson said her work is mainly commissioned but can also be found in galleries and private collections around New Zealand.

She said there was “very strong interest” in the portrait of Hapuku and is confident it will sell to buyers who will have the utmost respect for it.

“We want it to go to someone very special, and it will. It will end up in the right place.”

Jepson will also be making limited edition prints that will be available through her artist website.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.