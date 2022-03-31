Haumoana's British car museum thinning out collection for potential buyers

A collection of more than 400 classic British cars and motoring memorabilia is up for sale in Haumoana. Mike Hope talks about the sale. Video Warren Buckland.

A collection of more than 400 classic British cars and motoring memorabilia is up for sale in Haumoana. Mike Hope talks about the sale. Video Warren Buckland.

The Haumoana British Car museum is renouncing its title as the world's largest museum of British cars as it thins its collection for potential buyers.

A collection of about 450 cars of British were gathered by Ian Hope before his death in 2019.

His last wish was for the museum to carry on after he passed.

His youngest nephew, Mark Hope, said the family trust had tried everything they could to make that wish come true, but they could not afford to keep the museum running.

"We explored that quite in-depth and we had building reports done, he had a lot of stuff that he didn't comply with. We worked out that the cost of getting it up and running again was just not viable."

Now they hoped to sell to a passionate buyer who could continue the task of restoring and running the museum.

The museum is 3600 square metres of buildings on 2.42 hectares of land. The family trust hopes to get about $4.6 million for it and the vehicle collection. Photo / Warren Buckland

He said through his research he had found that this was the largest British car museum collection in the world when it was open.

"His goal was to be the biggest British car museum in the world and he achieved that."

The British Motor Museum in Warwickshire, England only surpassed 400 vehicles in its collection around 2021 or 2022 according to updates to its website.

Mark said they had been trying to sell for about eight months and have had a couple of parties interested, but offers fell through due to the work required being an intimidating prospect for potential buyers.

He and the trust decided their next-best option was to sell about 200 to 250 cars individually to reduce the collection and make the museum more appealing to prospective buyers.

"One of those parties had put a previous offer in, but it then became too hard for him so that fell over. Now that I am taking about 250 vehicles out and the rubbish, he is interested again."

The property is 2.42ha with 3600sq m of buildings and the trust was hoping for about $4.6 million GST-inclusive for everything, including the 450 cars.

The collection started in 1995 and at its peak had about 450 vehicles of British make, including 44 Morris Minors. Photo / Warren Buckland

The trust is checking what cars would be suitable for a final museum of about 200 vehicles. "Quality cars that are museum pieces that are rare, good to look at or just good examples of that particular model of car."

He said their last resort if they are unable to sell the downsized museum would be to sell everything individually and the land and buildings alone.

"That is our last resort, we really want somebody to buy it as a museum."

He said Ian built his collection through some donated vehicles, but the bulk of the vehicles were purchased from people, on Trade Me and through Turners Auctions.

There are a lot of duplicates in the collection, a particular favourite of Ian's being Morris Minors.

He had 32 Morris Minors and another 12 as parts, with 20 working models set aside for each of his great-nieces and great-nephews.

A 1975 Triumph Dolomite sprint race car which raced at Pukekohe Raceway is one of the vehicles from the collection up for sale separately. Photo / Warren Buckland

The most valuable car is a 1954 Austin-Healey, which Mark said could fetch upwards of $100,000 if it was sold separately.

The collection even holds a priceless historic vehicle, a 1923 Dennis fire engine operated by the Hastings Fire Service and used in the 1931 Hawke's Bay Earthquake.

Mark said something special would have to be organised to keep the fire engine in Hawke's Bay if the place wasn't kept as a museum.

Ian's philosophy for his collection is immortalised in a frame on the wall inside the building housing the vehicles - "For Sale - Nothing. Wanted to buy goodies."

Ian's "goodies" fill the large modified shed, different makes and years stacked on racks and surrounded by antiques in a chaotic, but alluring array.

Ian first bought an old grocery store in Te Awanga on Pipi St in 1973 and ran Ian Hope Motors.

In 1995 on July 14 he opened the museum at the same premises with 36 cars, of which 18 were Morris Minors.

Eventually he bought the current site, a former packhouse, in 1998 and converted it into the museum.