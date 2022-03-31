Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Haumoana's British car museum thinning out collection for potential buyers

5 minutes to read
A collection of more than 400 classic British cars and motoring memorabilia is up for sale in Haumoana. Mike Hope talks about the sale. Video Warren Buckland.

A collection of more than 400 classic British cars and motoring memorabilia is up for sale in Haumoana. Mike Hope talks about the sale. Video Warren Buckland.

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

The Haumoana British Car museum is renouncing its title as the world's largest museum of British cars as it thins its collection for potential buyers.

A collection of about 450 cars of British were gathered

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.