Front L-R: Florence Patel-Gaunt, 13, and Claudia Patel-Gaunt, 14, joined by Marg Wallace to sew together pencil cases and book bags for the Project Pencil Case. Photo / Supplied

Claudia and Florence Patel-Gaunt, a dynamic sororal duo, are working hard to ensure Hawke's Bay primary school students have essential school stationery in time for the start of school in 2023.

Florence, 13, and Claudia, 14, have created their own social enterprise initiative, Project Pencil Case.

The two teens have already surpassed their first goal of 100 stationery packs full of essentials such as pencils, pens, rulers, book bags, glue sticks, and non-essentials of highlighters, scissors, and colouring pens.

More than 1000 stationery items have been collected, and the two Woodford House students have reset their target to 200 packs.

The stationery packs will be donated to at least three schools - Te Awa Primary, Omahu Primary, and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu.

Claudia said she and her sister were inspired to collect stationery after hearing a school principal saying some students will turn up to school at the beginning of next year without pencils, pens and other essential stationery.

"We only started in August, and we've been overwhelmed by the support of many people either coming forward with new and slightly-used items or donating money or gift vouchers to purchase stationery," Claudia said.

The girls aim to have several pens, pencils and books and at least one of the less-essential items in every pack.

As well as more than 1000 stationery items, the sisters have received nearly $1000 in cash and vouchers to purchase new stationery.

The sisters have now turned their focus to sewing the pencil cases and book bags.

It was going to be too expensive to buy everything, so with the help of Viv Brown and Marg Wallace, two local women who volunteered, they have designed and are now sewing the pencil cases and book bags.

Claudia and Florence hope to recruit fellow Woodford House students to help make pencil cases over the final term.

Florence said she hopes that Project Pencil Case continues beyond 2023 and will be an initiative that continues well past their own school days.

"We want Project Pencil Case to be sustainable so we can pass on it to other students in future years to continue the collection of stationery," she said

If you would like to donate stationery, pencil case materials or money, contact Claudia and Florence via their Facebook page www.facebook.com/projectpencilcasehb, or drop items to:

The Citizens Advice Bureau Napier

Ground Floor, Bower House,

18 Bower Street,Napier

Mon to Fri 9am - 4pm; Sat 9.30-10.30

Angus McMillan Concrete

402 Victoria Street, Hastings

Monday - Friday: 10am to 6pm

Saturday: 10am to 2pm

911 Ebbett Street, Raureka

This is a private house, so drop-offs any day; but not too early or late, please.

Look for the Re-Source sign - no need to knock.