Craft and Social owner Damon McGinniss inside the new eatery and bar at the Municipal Building. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Municipal Building in Hastings has come back to life.

After eight years, new shops and eateries on the ground floor of the redeveloped building have begun opening their doors to customers - a milestone for the historic site which was last occupied in 2014.

It marks the end of a $23 million project by Hastings District Council to earthquake strengthen and redevelop the sprawling building.

Long Island Delicatessen opens on Friday, the i-Site store opened at the start of this week, and a cosy bar and eatery Craft and Social began welcoming customers two weeks ago.

"It's wonderful to see these new businesses starting to open," Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said.

"They are adding so much to the overall transformation of this special building, bringing it to life again after being closed for years for the earthquake strengthening and refurbishment work to be done.

"It's amazing that we can start enjoying these new businesses now ahead of the grand opening of the whole building on the weekend of August 6 and 7."

Long Island Delicatessen owner Kristy Isaacson inside her shop set to open on Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Municipal Building, on Heretaunga St East, is located next to the Opera House which has also been redeveloped by the council.

Two more stores are due to open on the ground floor of the Municipal Building including Akina Gallery (an art gallery) next Thursday, and wine cellar and bar Cellar 495 soon.

Craft and Social owner Damon McGinniss, a chef by trade, said he was excited to introduce a new hospitality venue to the site.

"People are really blown away when they walk in.

"What we are trying to do is create a really funky place for Hastings and elevate the dining and social scene here.

"There are some great places here and we want to complement that and, where we can, heighten it.

"There are obviously some great places in Havelock and they do a fantastic job, but I feel Hastings is probably a little bit underdeveloped in that [dining and social scene]."

Customers and visitors are again being welcomed back inside the grand building. Photo / Supplied

McGinniss, who runs the business with wife Megan, said they have lots of local wines on offer and eight craft beer taps to choose from which will change regularly.

As for food, McGinniss said they offered a lot of shared plates, and the venue was walk-in only apart from groups of 10 or more who can pre-book.

The restaurant and bar is open from Wednesday to Sunday and backs onto a laneway which will be a hive of activity in the warmer months.

"That laneway is pretty special ... come summer time, it will be great."

Long Island Delicatessen owner Kristy Isaacson said she was very excited to finally open on Friday.

"I'm really pleased with the site.

"The vision the council had for it was amazing and it is exactly what I wanted."

She said people could expect a large salad bar with "punchy flavours", lots of cakes and sweets, coffee and other goodies.

There will also be a wide range of charcuterie meats.

The deli will be open Monday to Friday and will add Saturday hours in the future.