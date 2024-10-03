Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings racing’s premier day goes on - without the horses: John Jenkins

Hawkes Bay Today
9 mins to read
Wewillrock is at full stretch, under the urgings of apprentice Liam Kauri, on his way to winning an open 1200m race at Te Rapa on Friday.

Wewillrock is at full stretch, under the urgings of apprentice Liam Kauri, on his way to winning an open 1200m race at Te Rapa on Friday.

OPINION

Hawke’s Bay Racing has lost its biggest race day of the year but the show will still go on.

The Livamol Classic race meeting, the mainstay of the Colliers Hawke’s Bay Spring Carnival, was to have been run on the Hastings track next Saturday but has now been transferred

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today