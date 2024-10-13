Police are hunting a man suspected of assaulting a woman and pointing a firearm as bystanders. Photo / NZME

A woman is in hospital with head injuries after a public assault in Hastings, in which a gun was allegedly pointed at bystanders, police say.

Senior Sergeant Kevin Stewart said in a statement police were seeking witnesses to the serious assault on Roberts St.

Stewart said multiple 111 calls were made about 10.55am today after a man was seen assaulting a woman on the street.

“Prior to the suspect leaving the scene, a firearm was reportedly pointed at bystanders.”

The victim is being treated in hospital for head injuries and police were looking for the suspect, believed to be known to her.