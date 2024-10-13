Advertisement
Hastings: Police say gun pointed at witnesses to serious assault

Police are hunting a man suspected of assaulting a woman and pointing a firearm as bystanders. Photo / NZME

A woman is in hospital with head injuries after a public assault in Hastings, in which a gun was allegedly pointed at bystanders, police say.

Senior Sergeant Kevin Stewart said in a statement police were seeking witnesses to the serious assault on Roberts St.

Stewart said multiple 111 calls were made about 10.55am today after a man was seen assaulting a woman on the street.

“Prior to the suspect leaving the scene, a firearm was reportedly pointed at bystanders.”

The victim is being treated in hospital for head injuries and police were looking for the suspect, believed to be known to her.

Stewart said police were aware people witnessed the incident and some were filming.

“We are asking anyone with information about this incident – including anyone who captured video or photos of it – to contact us.”

Anyone with information could call 105, make a report online or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Use reference number P060269218.

