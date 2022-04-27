Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings mum gets new home after three years of emergency housing

3 minutes to read
Norah Kataina with her two children (from left) Dylan-Jeremiah Kataina, 5, and Sala-Rae Kataina, 3, at the blessing ceremony for 18 houses, one of which being their new home. Photo / Maddisyn Jeffares

Hastings Leader
By Maddisyn Jeffares

A young mum who has spent the past three years living in emergency housing with her two young children is rejoicing at the prospect of a new home.

Norah Kataina, with her 5 and 3-year-old,

